London – «I think it makes sense to wait a little longer. As things stand, and based on the evidence I can see right now, I’m confident we won’t need more than four weeks. ‘ The announcement of the British premier Boris Johnson was expected: Freedom Day, the day of definitive reopening in the UK, scheduled for June 21 postponed to July 19. All the fault of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, now known as Delta.

Much more contagious than the first and well-known English variant (called Alpha) and much more widespread in the country where it now accounts for 75% of cases and where the number of infections continues to increase despite 79% of British adults have already received a dose of vaccine and over 30 million are immunized. “If we do nothing,” the premier said at a press conference, “hospital admissions could reach the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.”

The postponement of openings (especially nightclubs) and the invitation where possible to remote work will allow the British health authorities on the one hand to speed up the vaccination campaign by shortening the recommended time between doses for people over the age of 40 from 12 at 8 weeks. The situation will be reviewed on 28 June, above all to evaluate the evolution of the epidemic and its repercussions on the national health system. The premier said Britain is seeing an increase in cases of around 64% per week, and that the number of people in hospital intensive care is increasing.