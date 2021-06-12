London (dpa)

Today, Saturday, Harry Maguire participated in the training of the England football team, on the eve of the team’s first match in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”, which is scheduled against his Croatian counterpart.

The England team is looking forward to tomorrow’s match in Group D, to avenge its shocking defeat against its Croatian counterpart in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia.

Maguire was a mainstay in the national team at the time, but doubts have been raised about his participation in the team’s defense since he suffered an ankle ligament injury, on the ninth of last May.

Maguire, 28, was absent from Manchester United until the end of last season, and was on the bench in the match that the team lost against Villarreal in the European League final, and he began participating in the team’s training yesterday, Thursday.

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that there were doubts about the possibility of Maguire’s participation against Croatia, and coach Gareth Southgate told ITV on Friday that the player had made progress that was not expected at this stage: so we We certainly do not rule out his participation.

The team’s training also witnessed the participation of Jordan Henderson, who is working to regain his fitness, while goalkeeper Dean Henderson was absent due to an injury.