Today’s highlight is the match between England and Croatia in the European Championship. Both teams are the favorites to qualify in Group D, but they cannot relax as qualifying as the first of the group is very important in this type of tournament.
The English will want to take revenge against Croatia, since it was the team that deprived them of qualifying for the final of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 in the semifinals. Croatia for its part reaches the European Championship in the middle of a generational change that makes it less fearsome than that team that managed to advance rounds to the World Cup final.
On which channel can I watch England – Croatia?
On Spain It will be played at 3:00 p.m. and will be televised on Telecinco. While Mexico It will be played at 9:00 am and can be followed on SKY.
On Argentina Y chili It will take place at 11:00 am on each national channel of DIRECTV Sports.
Both in Peru, Colombia Y Ecuador (9:00 am) and in Venezuela (10:00 am) that same channel will be used.
On USA It can be followed at 9:00 in Los Angeles and at 12 in New York on ESPN.
How can I stream England v Croatia?
On Spain will be available online at MiTele.com
On Latin America It can be followed through DIRECTV Play Deportes.
On USA It can be followed on TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, the TUDN app and the ESPN + subscription service.
Where is England – Croatia?
The match will take place at Wembley Stadium with a reduced capacity of 22,500 people due to the pandemic.
What was the last result between England and Croatia?
The last time these teams met was in Group 4 of the Nations League, on November 12, 2018. The result was 2-1 in favor of England.
ENGLAND
The English are in a good time as the new generation of English footballers has exploded, and has assembled a huge talent. It is true that there are still many almost beardless players, which can affect the competitive capacity of the team, but these young people have shown to be prepared with their respective clubs, since without going any further Foden, Mount and Rashford have played European finals this year .
They are doubts for the McGuire and Henderson game, even so Southgate will be able to field high-level players like Phillips and Mings. Finally the tournament will be lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s right-back left the camp injured, but precisely on the right-back, England has a lot of talent. England will have players on the bench who would start for any other team, so they should have no problem winning their group.
CROATIA
The team trained by Dalic will try again to repeat the feat of 2018. The Croats have always shown that if the favorite teams do not give 100%, they will do it and they will be able to eliminate anyone.
Modric will continue to be the most important player, and although he arrives with less gasoline than in 2018, he is still a footballer who wastes talent. Other players like Mandzukic or Rakitic, who were in the historic final, no longer go with the national team, so we must trust the new generation with Kramaric and Kovacic as great exponents.
Croatia’s only doubt for the match is Lovren, the center-back could miss his team’s debut due to physical discomfort, but it would be more out of precaution than injury. The center-back is vital for the survival of the team, and perhaps it is more important to recover it for the rest of the games.
ENGLAND 1-4-2-3-1
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Rice, Philips; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane.
CROATIA 1-4-1-4-1
Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Caleta-Car, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic; Kramaric, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic, Rebic.
ENGLAND 3-1 CROATIA
In the European Championship there are quite a few goals and I think England is one of the favorites to win the tournament, so they will come out extra motivated. In addition, they play at Wembley, an emblematic place for the English.
