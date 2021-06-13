61 ‘



Harry Kane (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



57 ‘



Gooooool! England 1, Croatia 0. Raheem Sterling (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



55 ‘



Auction stopped. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



53 ‘



Foul by Kalvin Phillips (England).



53 ‘



Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



52 ‘



Foul by Declan Rice (England).



52 ‘



Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



48 ‘



Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



48 ‘



Mason Mount (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



48 ‘



Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).



47 ‘



Offside, Croatia. Duje Caleta-Car tried a through ball but Ivan Perisic was caught offside.



47 ‘



Foul by Raheem Sterling (England).



47 ‘



Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Second Half Begins England 0, Croatia 0.



45 ‘+ 1’



End of the first half, England 0, Croatia 0.



Four. Five’



Tyrone Mings (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



Four. Five’



Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).



43 ‘



Raheem Sterling (England) hand.



43 ‘



Attempt blocked. Kieran Trippier (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



42 ‘



Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.



42 ‘



Hand of Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).



39 ‘



Offside, Croatia. Dominik Livakovic tried a through ball but Ante Rebic was caught offside.



39 ‘



Offside, England. Kieran Trippier tried a through ball but Kalvin Phillips was caught offside.



27 ‘



Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.



26 ‘



Raheem Sterling (England) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



19 ‘



Foul by Kalvin Phillips (England).



19 ‘



Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



17 ‘



Offside, England. Kieran Trippier tried a through ball but Harry Kane was caught offside.



16 ‘



Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).



16 ‘



Kalvin Phillips (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



9 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Kalvin Phillips (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.



8 ‘



Corner, England. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.



7 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Ante Rebic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.



6 ‘



Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.



3′



Foul by Raheem Sterling (England).



3′



Ivan Perisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

