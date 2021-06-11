Energy The Energy Agency urges Fi-Nergy Voima and 365 Hankin’s customers to choose a new electricity seller as a matter of urgency

The new agreement must be concluded without delay so that the supply of electricity to the household is not interrupted.

Energy Agency urges the electricity company Fi-Nergy Voima and 365 Hankin’s customers to choose a new electricity seller as a matter of urgency.

According to the Energy Agency, the companies’ electricity supplies to customers will be suspended due to the lack of a balance manager.

On Thursday, the grid company Fingrid terminated the corporate balance service agreement, according to which Fingrid acted as the corporate balance manager. According to electricity market legislation, the electricity seller must have a balance responsible party.

According to the authorities, at the end of May, the companies had thousands of customers across Finland.

Energy Agency According to Fi-Nergy Voima and 365 Procurement’s customers, the electricity distribution will not be cut off immediately.

The network companies will send a notice to their customers about the interruption of electricity distribution and will ensure the continuation of electricity supply to consumer customers for at least three weeks after sending the notice.

A new electricity seller should be given at least two weeks to arrange electricity supply, but some sellers may require a longer period. The new agreement should therefore be concluded without delay so that the supply of electricity to the household is not interrupted, the Energy Agency advises.

Market law ordered Fi-Nergy and its owner last week, a number of bans intensified by penalty payments of € 100,000relating to the billing of electricity and the unlawful alteration of contract terms.

The police, in turn, eis affected by Fi-Nergy Power and 365 Acquisitions for approximately EUR 6.5 million in tax fraud.

Fi-Nergy’s operations differ from other electricity sales companies in that it invoices its customers in advance. The company does not has not reimbursed its customers for overpayments they have made, even if the customer relationship has ended.

During the current year, the company has received more than 500 contacts from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority’s consumer advice, and last year more than 900.