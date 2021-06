June 10, 2021CommentRecent

Endless Dungeon shows its first gameplay trailer with which players can begin to familiarize themselves with the concepts of the game, as they discover this trial-and-error rogue-lite set in the rich space universe of Amplitude Studios. It will arrive in 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Switch as players fight to get out of an abandoned space station alive.