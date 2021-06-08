No Result
Employment The research team suggests: The duration of unemployment insurance should be shortened in good economic times and extended in bad times.

June 8, 2021
In its report published today, the working group proposes to the government measures that, according to research, will promote employment. “There are no easy ways to increase employment,” says Jäntti.

Professor Markus Jäntin would lead to a cyclical approach to the duration of unemployment benefits. According to the proposal, the duration of the daily allowance period would be longer in the exceptionally bad economic situation and shorter in other cases.

The same has been suggested as well parties green.

In addition, the research team proposes that the employment condition of unemployment benefits be based on the jobseeker’s income and that the payment of daily allowance be automated.

In its report published today, the working group proposes to the government measures that, according to research, will promote employment.

“There are no easy ways to increase employment. We have made a number of proposals that we believe will promote employment based on research findings. In our work, we have taken into account how, in addition to employment, the measures would affect the distribution of income and well-being in Finland, ”Jäntti says according to the press release. He is Professor of Economics at Stockholm University.

In addition to the employment measures already taken by the end of the term, the government is committed to making decisions that will strengthen public finances by EUR 110 million, says the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) in the bulletin.

