The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, Saif Al-Suwaidi, approved the requests for the ministry’s participation in the electronic system of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Excellence in Governmental Performance, the sixth session, while the ministry organized, yesterday, its first dialogue session with its candidates, to compete for the Prime Minister’s medals in the award. .

During the dialogue session, the Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy Affairs, Noura Al-Marzouqi, was keen to motivate and qualify the candidates, and answer their inquiries, to ensure a distinguished journey to reach the podium.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Excellence in Governmental Performance was launched in 2009 as part of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program, which is the first integrated program for government excellence at the level of the federal government, to be the highest award for institutional excellence at the state level. The award aims to enhance the role of federal government institutions in serving all segments of society.



