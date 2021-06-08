The French president received a slap in the face from a man during an official trip in the Drôme department, when the president approached the fences to greet the spectators. The Elysee Palace confirmed that “a man tried to hit” Macron and that they will not comment further. Two people were arrested.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, was slapped this Tuesday, June 8, during an official trip to the Drôme as part of the second stage of his ‘Tour de France from the territories’.

The president’s entourage confirmed the veracity of the images that quickly went viral on the Internet and which show Macron approaching the fences to greet people who were waiting for him on the street. When shaking hands with one of the spectators, he slaps him with the other.

The bodyguards quickly intervened to secure the president and immobilize the attacker. Two people were arrested after the incident, police authorities announced.

The Elysee Palace said it was an attempted slap, that the head of state continued with his visit and that they will not comment further on it.

News in development …