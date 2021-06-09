Emmanuel Carrère is the winner of the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature, which today failed its XLI edition in Oviedo. The candidacy of the French narrator and filmmaker prevailed among the more than thirty of twenty nationalities that were opting for the award, endowed with 50,000 euros and which annually distinguishes “the work of cultivating and perfecting literary creation in all its genres”

Writer, film director, screenwriter and critic, Emmanuel Carrère (63 years old) studied at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, his hometown, but soon became interested in the world of cinema, about which he wrote reviews for magazines such as Télérama . He was also attracted to essays and began to read authors like Werner Herzog.

Carrère achieved great success as a storyteller with ‘The adversary’, a novel of which he himself wrote the script for its film adaptation. He was also in charge of directing the versions of his novels for the cinema. He has published this year the autobiographical novel ‘Yoga’ and adds the Princess of Asturias of letters to awards such as the Renaudot, the Femina, the highest distinction of FIL, the Guadalajara International Book Fair or the Duménil awarded by the newspaper Le Monde.

Carrèrre takes over from the essayist and professor of Canadian classical culture Anne Carson, winner in 2020, and the writers Siri Hustvedt and Fred Vargas, who prevailed in 2019 and 2018. In previous editions the award recognized the work of intellectuals and writers such as Adam Zagajewski, John Banville, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Leonard Cohen, Paul Auster, Claudio Magris, Arthur Miller, Augusto Monterroso, Günter Grass, Philip Roth, Carlos Fuentes, Camilo José Cela, Mario Vargas Llosa and Juan Rulfo, among others.

The director of the Royal Spanish Academy, Santiago Muñoz Machado, chaired the jury that deliberated electronically and which included Fernando Rodríguez Lafuente, Xuan Bello, Blanca Berasátegui, Anna Caballé, Gonzalo Celorio, José Luis García, Jordi Gracia, Lola Larumbe , Antonio Lucas, Carmen Millán, Rosa Navarro, Leonardo Padura, Laura Revuelta, Carmen Riera, Iker Seisdedos, Jaime Siles, Diana Sorensen and Sergio Vila-Sanjuán.

The awards ceremony, which last year had to be moved from the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo to the Reconquista Hotel in the Asturian capital to adapt to a smaller format and without an audience due to the pandemic, will be held, as is traditional, in the month of October and with the presence of the Kings.

The International Cooperation Awards remain to be failed, on June 16; Scientific and Technical Research, June 23, and Concordia, June 30.