The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed the UAE’s full support for global efforts to stop the phenomenon of child labor, based on the state’s keenness to protect the basic rights of the child through regulations and laws that ensure their growth in a safe and healthy environment that meets their aspirations, capabilities and skills.

This came in a tweet posted by the ministry on its official page on the social networking platform “Twitter” on the occasion of the International Day against Child Labor.

According to a report recently prepared by the International Labor Office and UNICEF, the number of child labor around the world has reached 160 million, an increase of four million in the past four years, warning that the Corona pandemic and its economic and social effects may raise the number by about 8.4 million children.

The report pointed out that this increase is the first recorded in child labor in two decades, as the number recorded between 2000 and 2016 about 94 million, noting that these new numbers reflect a halt in progress in the face of the phenomenon of child labor, for the first time in 20 years.

He explained that most of the number is between five and 11 years old, while the number of children aged between five and 17 years who work in hazardous work increased by 6.5 million to reach 79 million.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

