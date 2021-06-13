The Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that its teams responsible for setting exams took into account all levels of students, within an educational vision that is keen to measure the extent to which students are able to achieve the educational outcomes envisaged for the semester. Mastery of the skill side of the course content.

This came in the institution’s response to a question about the 12th grade students’ complaint about difficulties in the math exam questions, which they took yesterday.

A number of the 12 students complained about the difficulty of the mathematics exam, which they resumed in the second week of the end-of-year exams, and his questions required higher skills in solving some problems. According to them, the exam was divided into 20 questions, including two for the outstanding student, and the other needs high concentration skills, considering that they did their best in reviewing and studying.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that the exam is a way to measure the student’s awareness of the concepts that the curriculum emulates, and its methods change, and are presented differently, but it measures one educational outcome, but in several ways.

A number of 12th grade students explained that their schools provided them with all supporting mechanisms, whether from review classes before exams every morning or through the virtual academy that provided training models to help them pass the exam, and other auxiliary factors provided by their schools to qualify them for the final exams.



