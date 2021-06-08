The students of the fourth to twelfth grades started the exams at the end of the current academic year, yesterday, with the subject of Islamic education, while the Emirates Foundation for School Education formed three committees in each school, to follow up on the twelfth students during the exams, and the committees are divided into one to receive the students, and the other to follow up during the exams. The examination period, and the third to follow up after the examination period, defines eight tasks to be performed by school principals.

In the guide to “preparing for the exams at the end of the current academic year”, the Foundation explained the tasks of each of the follow-up committees in schools, where the student reception committee works to determine their entrances, ensuring physical distancing, receiving students and directing them according to a specific itinerary to the places of the committees, and ensuring compliance By taking precautionary measures, bringing computers, and providing drinking water. As for the follow-up committee during the examination period, it carries out several tasks, including limiting students’ absence and attendance, preparing for any emergency (sick cases or technical malfunction), and informing the nurse of any suspected case of infection with the virus. Corona”, while the follow-up committee works after the examination period to follow up the distance between students during exit, and direct them to the designated exits.

The Foundation mentioned in the “Electronic Testing System – Teacher’s Guide” guide, before starting the test, school principals communicate with students’ parents, inform them of the electronic test, guide students on how to perform the test, provide them with auxiliary guides, and access the teacher’s page on the school device, to ensure that The test was downloaded automatically, and passwords were distributed to students centrally, and this is done through the smart learning portal, and the teacher can still print the passwords, to provide students who did not receive a password of their own, and during the test, school administrators must enter the school’s “server” to follow up. Students’ procedures during the test, ensuring that there is a successfully “delivered” status for students who have completed the electronic test, reviewing the list of students examined in the system, and making sure that all students who completed their examination have a status of “Successfully handed over”.

Students of grades four to eleven performed their exams “remotely” from home, while students of the twelfth grade attended government schools in various regions of the country, to perform the exams at the end of the third semester of the academic year 2020-2021 in attendance.

The students started the exam schedule with Islamic education, which they took from nine in the morning until 10:30, with the rest of the students taking their exam from 11 until 12:30.

The directors of government schools confirmed that there is no leniency in the protocol for applying precautionary and preventive measures during the testing period, noting that the various procedures that were lit by the Ministry of Education were confirmed, to ensure the safety of students and the school community in general.

And schools returned students from the twelfth grade, who did not submit the result of the PCR examination, from entry, in implementation of the procedures recently adopted by the Ministry of Education and the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

• School principals: Do not be lenient in applying precautionary measures.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

