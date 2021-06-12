The Emirates Foundation for School Education has adopted its plan for the rest of the school days for the current academic year, which ends on June 30, according to the school calendar approved by the Ministerial Council for Development for the years “20, 21, 22”, as school students continue to adhere to the “remote” school hours after the end of the school day. Examination period scheduled for June 17 of this month.

The Foundation indicated that the students’ completion of the third semester exams is an indication that they have finished the school curriculum, and not the end of the school year, as the decision specified school days according to the calendar referred to, which means the continuity of school hours after the exams to focus on refining some students’ skills within an educational environment. interactive.

The Foundation has set the duration of the school day for this period at four hours, as the educational cadres in various government schools will manage a set of extracurricular activities that will devote some important skills to students, and they can benefit from them in their later stages of study, and its contents simulate various educational concepts such as remedial education and skill refinement and others. It also identified axes dedicated to students from grades 4-11, so that work will be done to develop their skills in the areas of programming, languages ​​and mathematics according to case studies that mix theoretical and practical education to ensure that some of their skills are more focused.



