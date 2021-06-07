The Organizing Committee of the Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai 2021” announced that Saudi Arabia will be the guest of honor for this year’s edition of the world’s most important event in its field, which is scheduled to be organized at the Dubai World Trade Center from June 29 to July 1. During which he will celebrate his silver jubilee.

The committee affirmed its full appreciation for the influential role represented by the Saudi participation in the success of this great global gathering over the past sessions, and for the Kingdom’s prominent position in the world of dentistry in light of the clear progress achieved in accordance with the objectives of the health sector transformation program within “Vision 2030.”

The Saudi participation comes in addition to a large-scale global presence in the event, which is expected to attract about 55,000 participants and visitors from 155 countries around the world, while more than 3,000 companies will provide the latest medical equipment and solutions related to oral and dental health through more than 4,000 brands. The event will include 173 specialized discussion sessions in which 75 experts, including professors, doctors, surgeons and lecturers, will review the latest scientific developments they have reached through their studies and research, while the 25th edition of the event will attract the participation of leading countries in the field of dentistry such as: the United States The United States, Italy, Germany, and South Korea are among the 18 countries that showcase their latest services and related products.

“AidC Dubai 2021” will be one of the most important major international events hosted by Dubai this year with its strong resumption of exhibition and conference activity, in light of its remarkable success in providing a safe atmosphere for organizing and hosting such major events held by direct attendance as a result of its strict commitment to applying safety requirements and implementing all preventive measures And the precautionary measures recommended by global and local health institutions to ensure the health and safety of participants and attendees, which constitutes strong support provided by Dubai to various sectors for the speed of regional and global recovery from the consequences of the “Covid-19” pandemic, including the health sector, which today represents one of the most important sectors that has become In the focus of the world, after Dubai successfully hosted a series of major exhibitions with the participation of tens of thousands of participants and visitors in a very safe atmosphere.



