Dubai (Al Ittihad) resumes Fly Emirates Its flights from Dubai to Nice, starting from 2 July, and Lyon, starting 9th of the same month, and it initially operates 4 flights per week to each city. This step comes in the wake of France facilitating entry requirements for visitors from June 9, as it will lift restrictions on entry for UAE citizens and residents, and they will be able to visit France without the need for a quarantine.

From tomorrow, Emirates customers will be able to enter France if they have received the full vaccine at least 14 days before the date of travel, and travelers will need to present vaccination certificates upon arrival and have received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccinated will also need to show a negative PCR-RT test result not more than 72 hours old or a Rapid Antigen test result not older than 48 hours. Emirates currently operates 14 weekly flights to Paris with its Airbus A380 aircraft, which are equipped with a Premium Economy Class cabin and upgraded products in all classes.

Emirates continues its efforts to relieve the stress of travel and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure that they feel safe and confident when making the decision to travel, as it applies the latest health and safety measures at every step of the flight, and the airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to facilitate the passage of customers through Dubai International Airport.