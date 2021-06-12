Once the ink touches the paper they do not seem to peel off again until Emilia Gutiérrez close the image. It closes or opens it, because in the case of these drawings, opening and closing work in a reversible way. The artist opens situations that involve figures: an actor, a jester, a stagehand, a girl of stone.

In the back, there is hardly a context, the one necessary to finish appearing, for each of those characters a life and above all a spirit. One of soft lines, which redeem their looks, almost always lost.

Inhabitant of limbo that left her on the sidelines of art history for a time (figurative in the 60s, when everyone tended to dematerialize the object; timeless when it was urgent to be avant-garde; too crazy when only a little was enough) his work is currently experiencing a kind of rediscovery, of which the exhibition of his drawings that is now presented is part in the Vasari gallery.

With the me me. A 1989 drawing by Emilia Gutiérrez. Ink on paper, 68 x 46 cm

But beyond his spontaneous line, which grows and darkens according to the desire of his hand, Emilia started as a painter. It was his dry palette oils –ocres, moss green and blue– that earned him, already at the time of his training in the master Demetrio Urruchúa’s workshop, the elegant and mysterious nickname “La Flamenca”.

Mainly belonging to the 80s and 90s (that is, after its exhibition boom, which was more than a decade before), most of the 31 inks that the gallery presents correspond to the time when Gutiérrez, by medical prescription, stopped painting.

“I have nothing to say,” replied the artist when the poet Máximo Simpson asked her to explain one of his images. The anecdote is told by Gabriel Levinas (who edited a book about his work) in the text that accompanies the exhibition. She had nothing to say but colorsInstead, they began to speak to him.

Between art and psychoanalysis

His paintings of flat tones, abundant matter and haggard and strange creatures; his affiliation with The madness From these same beings, from his subsequent auditory delusions and from a heritage of depression and psychopathies, this year he was assigned a significant space in Therapy, the show that Malba dedicated to relationships between art and psychoanalysis.

His fabrics had already had their moment in late 2019 and early 2020, when the Cosmocosa gallery showed them, under the curatorship of Rafael Cippolini, in an exhibition they called The flamenco.

But beyond a certain dreamlike atmosphere that brings it closer to Goya’s Caprichos, to surrealism, to children’s stories, to a certain wonderful Lewis Carroll universe, madness does not emerge in these gentle inks, with much of a nineteenth-century illustration.

With the yoyo, In the dining room Y Playing with the purse “ Just to name a few of his papers, they establish an obvious genealogy with the pioneer of art nouveau and modernist illustration – and an acid critic of Victorian society. Aubrey beardsley.



Emilia Gutierrez. Women at the bar. Ink on paper

Beyond their flight into the fantastic, these inks are also well anchored in the madding crowd of modern cities, just as Buenos Aires was, with its bars, its theaters, its well-kept ladies, its mothers in the kitchen, surrounded by hungry little children.

In the subtle sarcasm From many of her gestures and expressions, Emilia’s creatures are also related to those of the English illustrator.

Like Beardsley, Gutierrez plays with white, plotting a playful dialogue between the background and the figure through the line, making everything part of the same event that seems to spring, sometimes in a somewhat spasmodic way, from the movements of his hand and his wrist. And yet that line, which from time to time casts a shadow and evokes a certain volume, never ceases to be under his rigorous control.

“There is no madness in his work – Levinas writes – on the contrary, those drawings are the interval that he achieved between so much personal suffering. The works are the evidence of how the work brought her out of her misery (…). There is not a single mistake, a single correction. His hand is always guided by a clear and forceful idea ”.

The clear tone of the images emerges even in the darkest inks. On Little girl, for example, a little infantile head appears barely, covered by the shadows, as from inside a sack or a dark cloak.

There is no body but only arms, who knows if of her, peeking out from the same ink stain that seems to be swallowing her face. The stain could be the dark silhouette of a man (Is it to fall into the psychoanalytic temptation to think about the absent father?).

The image is resounding, the black against the dirty white of the paper, the graceful arms at the sides of the figure. Its rawness, however, does not strike, but rather impact slowly.

Pizarnik connection

It was almost an obligatory step to link the work of Gutiérrez with the poems of Alejandra Pizarnik. Those who do base the connection in which both produced during the same years, both surrendered their devotion to the work of the Bosco (legend has it that Gutiérrez’s favorite painting was Extraction of the stone of madness, work from which Pizarnik gave his name to one of his books) and both experienced delirium.

Perhaps, what brings them closer is neither Bosch nor madness, but a certain way, deep and felt, of experiencing loneliness.



Like a mythological figure. Untitled, 1973, Ink on paper, 44 x 43 cm.

Emilia’s work, however, is less raw and more loving. As if he had found in these black and white shapes a bit of calm. There where Alejandra died of poetry, Emilia survives thanks to drawing.

Much remember its sinuous line the one we notice on the backs of the cats and the bald heads of Aída Carballo, another who, like her, also chose not to make the pressing delusions a space to be prolonged on the paper.

Although many of these figures (most of them women) look at us sidelong, only one faces us openly. It comes flying over the scene, it looks like a kind of mythological creature (a few meters from it there is a circumspect undine that belongs to the same fauna) and is about to blurt out, on the disembodied head of a man, his tongue that seems to be made of ivy leaves or some insect.

This suggestive gaze works in the show as the reverse of so many evasive looks, of so many years of seclusion, silence and oblivion. In those eyes bright ink, a certain mischief is condensed. That of an artist who, not even renouncing her most beloved colors, stopped seeing with mercy the sleaze of the world.

File

Emilia Gutierrez. Drawings

Where:Vasari Gallery, Esmeralda 1357, CABA.

When: Until July 30.

Schedule: Tuesday to Friday from 2pm to 6pm.

Web: http://galeriavasari.com.ar/

PK