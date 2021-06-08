While this has not been the dream season for Emerson Palmieri In London, Chelsea’s left-back has seen the sky open after his arrival at Italy’s preparatory camp for the European Championship. And the fault lies with the Italian coach, Roberto Mancini: “He wants me to do well, so he told me that maybe the best thing for me would be for me to go to another ambitious team where I could play as much as possible and raise my level of play again.”. In an interview with Telegraph sport, the Italian-Brazilian recognizes how much the Italian coach has been concerned about him.

“I had a season where things didn’t go exactly as planned, but I think you have to find a silver lining in the middle of this: it was a season in which I learned a lot“, Emerson declared to the English media. And it is that, among all the competitions, the international with Italy has only added seven starts in 15 games played. Even so, Thomas Tuchel’s third left back, behind Ben Chillwell and Marcos Alonso, it is clear: “I have a clear conscience that I give my best every day to help the team, even if it is difficult to perceive from the outside”.

Although Emerson is aware that “if you don’t play a lot, naturally you have to train a little more, work harder, so that when the opportunity comes, you are in your best shape, because in the selection you need to be in your best physical condition “, the Eurocup was always his objective. Hence the talk that the coach and player had in the last October concentration of the Italian team in which they talked about Emerson’s future as a Chelsea player: “He expressed this desire to me – to find a new team – but we know that sometimes in football it depends on other things, on a number of factors. It doesn’t just depend on me”.

But with Italy, the situation is different. Emerson, who started four of the five games he played in qualifying for Euro 2020 with Italy, has started in three of the five games played by the Italian team so far this year. “As long as he is with the national team, he is running and playing until the last drop of sweat,” says the left-back. Hence, he calls the relationship between Italian internationals “incredible”: “You get along well with all the players. We can sit at the table and talk for hours. It’s as if they were brothers who hadn’t seen each other in a long time. “.

A bond that, in words for him Telegraph sport, Emerson credits the coach: “We do not have small groups in the dressing room and that is mainly due to Mancini. He is in full control of what happens on the field and off it as well. It makes you feel very comfortable. “That is why, with his head set on Azzurra’s debut against Turkey, the Chelsea player tries” not to think too much “about his future. “I have my personal goals and I think the best answer I can offer in this regard is in the field, doing my job well.. In the end, everything happens as it has to, so I am not worried “, the Italian-Brazilian is sincere.