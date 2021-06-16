The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has called on users of the authority’s smart applications, the Dubai Drive application and the Roads and Transport Authority application, to use alternative channels to complete their transactions, emphasizing its work to address the defect to provide the service as quickly as possible through.

The authority announced yesterday, through its digital platforms, that there is an emergency technical defect in the two applications, and that it may lead to a temporary suspension of the service, calling on customers to use alternative channels such as the website, self-service devices and parking tariff payment devices.

The smart applications of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, in addition to the two applications mentioned above, include the smart roads application, the smart Salik application, the Suhail application, the business sector services application, and the Salama magazine application.

The services of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai are available through a range of electronic and smart channels, which allows the completion of transactions and access to services through several alternative means, especially in the service of paying fees available through several methods.

For example, parking customers can pay the fees at the designated machines distributed throughout the parking lots, or pay through the bilingual mParking service, by sending an SMS in a specific format via the mobile phone.



