The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved Al Hosn’s implementation of the green traffic system, based on the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid 19 pandemic, which is based on 4 main pillars, namely vaccination, active investigation, safe entry, and the continued application of preventive measures.

The committee indicated that it had adopted the green traffic system exclusively for safe entry to centers, shops, gyms, hotels and facilities inside, beaches and public parks, private beaches and swimming pools, recreational centers, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes, starting from June 15, according to What the Abu Dhabi Media Office mentioned through its official account on “Twitter”.

The committee confirmed that these procedures are applied to those aged 16 years and over, and the procedures are considered complementary to the procedures currently approved in the activities of vital sectors.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

