Los Angeles (AFP)

Cameroonian Joel Embiid scored 40 points, his highest in the playoffs, led his Philadelphia 76ers to beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in the second game of the Eastern District semi-finals, imposing a 1-1 draw between the two teams. Embiid added. Who played the match despite being diagnosed with a meniscus tear in the knee, 13 follow-ups.

Tobias Harris contributed 22 points, Seth Curry finished with 21, including 5 triples, and reserve Shake Melton 14. The Seventy Sixers’ reserve players were an important factor in the victory, as they scored 26 points in the second half in front of the 18,600 spectators who thronged the Wales Stadium. Fargo Center.

The two teams play the third game in a series of best seven possible matches in Atlanta on Friday. On the other hand, the Hawks missed the efforts of star Deandre Hunter for the second game in a row due to pain in the right knee.

His colleague Trae Young, the star of the first match, scored 35 points and 10 rebounds, did not lead the Hawks to the second win in a row, with only 21 points and 11 assists.

Young is averaging 30.2 points per game this season. Italian Danilo Gallinari added 21 points along with 9 rebounds, and Kevin Huerter 20 points is his highest in the “Playoff”.

Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14 points, and Clint Kabila scored 10 points. The Hawks sacked their former coach Lloyd Pierce due to poor results, as he led him to win only 14 games against 20 losses at the start of the regular league, and appointed Nate Macmillan temporarily instead to return to the winning streak by achieving 32 wins against 13 losses, including the playoffs.