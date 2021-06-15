The Hawks recover from – 18 lengths and overtake the 76ers in race-4. dragged into the second half by a super Trae Young and John Collins. Gallinari placed 7 points and 6 rebounds and gave coach McMillan good minutes

The Hawks are there and in the most difficult moment they respond with personality, recovering a deficit of 18 points and overcoming the 76ers in race-4. Dragged into the second half by a super Trae Young and the enthusiasm of John Collins, Atlanta eventually won 103-100 and thus equalized in the series. A Joel Embiid clearly conditioned by the problem in his right knee makes an incredible effort on an offensive level in the second half and fails all 12 attempts.

The rooster is there – The home team after a bad first half shows a very different aggression in the second half, going to win a two-sided match in which Atlanta ends with a lackluster 36% shooting. Danilo Gallinari even without doing great things on an offensive level, seven points and six rebounds, gives coach McMillan good minutes who also uses him in a very high quintet with Capela and Collins.

Embiid in trouble – The first half is a Philadelphia monologue. Young fails to find rhythm in shooting and on a defensive level the home team pays duty to the production of Harris and Curry. An Embiid in clear difficulty is forced to return to the locker room in the second quarter but when he returns to the field, despite the pain in his knee that does not allow him to move smoothly, the 76ers with a partial of 17-3 run away, reaching +18 and then close the first half ahead 62-49.

the hawks react – It seems a marked match, instead the Hawks who return from the locker room play with the aggressiveness that coach McMillan asked for, on the other hand Philadelphia stops moving the ball on the perimeter and insists on inconclusive one on one. Young churns out assists at the kiss (in the end they will be 18) and begins to become familiar with the basket, Collins and Capela giant in the area, the Hawks come back below to then move on to lead with Bogdanovic’s triple at the beginning of the fourth period. Embiid is in great difficulty and his teammates are unable to push the accelerator in the most important moment of the match. Atlanta resists and with Young’s free throws with six seconds from the end arrives at +3, the triple of Curry’s desperation at the end then does not find the retina, the Hawks thus complete the comeback and lead to 2-2- in the series. “I am very disappointed with the team’s attitude – confesses Doc Rivers – we missed a golden opportunity”.

concern – What worries the Philadelphia coaching staff is above all the performance of an Embiid clearly limited by physical problems and absolutely exhausted in the final race. “You know how things are, there is no point in repeating it – says a frustrated Joel Embiid at the end of the match – I do what I can but tonight I didn’t have any”. Quite different mood of course in the Hawks house. “Even under 18 points we have never stopped fighting – says Trae Young who ends up with 25 points and 18 assists – we defended well, especially in the second half. I’m really proud of this team, everyone has given their contribution” .

Atlanta: GALLINARI 7 (0/3 from two, 1/3 from three and 4/4 to free) with six rebounds and an assist in 23 ‘. Young 25 (5/15, 3/11, 6/8 tl), Bogdanovic 22, Collins 14. Rebounds: Capela 13. Assist: Young 18.

Philadelphia: Harris 20 (6/12, 2/3, 2/2 tl), Curry, Embiid 17. Rebounds: Embiid 21. Assist: Simmons 9.

