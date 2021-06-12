The waters have returned to their course. The Sixers won in Atlanta (111-127) and have returned the logical order to their Eastern semifinal, restoring a hierarchy that faltered in Game 1, in which a memorable display by the Hawks dwarfed the Sixers, who have already regained that step back and the home court factor. With 2-1 in favor, they have a two-day break and will play the fourth on Monday, again in Atlanta. The great barrier of the Hawks: If they lose that game, Nate McMillan’s men will be practically doomed.

Y If they play like this third game in the series, the Hawks will lose. They got from the beginning, despite the good start of Bogdan Bogdanovic (almost disappeared in the second part) in the mouth of a wolf that is very fierce at its best: the Sixers defended the fair and allowed a simply very good game (28 points and 8 assists) from Trae Young, who did not control the rhythm and was not Super. And the Hawks need their super version… And more defense. The Sixers scored very easily in the first half (56-61 after the first threat of break) Y were exhibited in the third quarter (75-95 final) in which six minutes passed without fail and in which they released their attack charges with a more assertive Ben Simmons near the rim and more comfortable as a starter at the post. The Australian added 11 points and 3 assists in the decisive section of the game, and finished with 18 and 7 after putting Trae on his side in the collective defense.

The rest of the work was done by the two of them almost always: Tobias Harris had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists with 10/16 shooting and Joel Embiid lowered his score (39.5 on average in the first two games) but did everything: 27 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, his playoff cap, on a night in which he punished with good passes the double and triple marks he received from the beginning. McMillan’s plan didn’t work and the Hawks’ track was surrendered for the first time since April 15. It was thirteen victories in a row and 19 in 21 home games, a streak that ended in the Sixers’ first visit to the city in the playoffs since 1982. Just before, in 1983, he joined the team to become one of its references Doc Rivers, now coach of enemy.

For the Sixers, Life is much easier when a bench responds from which you never know what to expect. This time 30 points in the first half alone, with 11 in the first quarter by Korkmaz, who finished with 14. The constant pressure of Rivers’ men blew up a weak defensive resistance from the Hawks, beset by foul problems and slow play. Collins and Gallinari when Simmons is paired with them in position of false power forward. Losses topped the Hawks despite Collins’ 23 points and 7 rebounds and Trae’s attempt to act as a catalyst. The resistance was worth to cut to 97-110 with more than five minutes to play. There was time, but there was no strength.

Now, the bad news for the Sixers: Danny Green played less than four minutes before leaving with a calf muscle injury. The typical problem that is not of the first magnitude but that, sometimes, spoils playoff runs. The guard, a fundamental player in the team’s gear and with an obvious champion pedigree (Spurs, Raptors, Lakers) has at least for few days low. And in few days they will appear, if everything follows a normal course in the two qualifying rounds, the Nets in a hypothetical East final. There you will need everything that a Sixers who did not win have at hand for scares already with the unbalanced game: Tobias Harris took a tremendous blow to the head with a camera and Joel Embiid, this is the worst, he suffered a couple of times from that injured knee. Against the Hawks all this is just details, beyond that they could be nails in the coffin of a team that for now can be satisfied: they have their elimination under control again. Monday will either get her on track … or she’ll have to grit her teeth based on good.