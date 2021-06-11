The Russian Embassy in Washington has responded to the involvement of the US Department of Defense with Boeing B-52H Stratofortress bombers near Russian borders during NATO exercise Baltops 2021. The statement was published in Twitter…

Diplomats called the Pentagon’s use of nuclear-capable B-52Hs within the Baltops as another provocation. “This saber-rattling aggravates the situation in Europe and worsens the atmosphere ahead of the Russian-American summit. We call on the United States to reconsider its approach to European security and to stop dangerous activities near the borders of Russia, ”they concluded.

Exercise of the naval forces Baltops-2021 in the Baltic Sea began on June 6. Among the countries participating in the exercise Baltops-2021: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.