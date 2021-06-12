B.A tragic incident involving Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen broke out during the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland. The Inter Milan player collapsed during the game on Saturday and remained motionless. Rescuers who were called immediately initiated life-saving measures.

The Danish footballers formed a circle around their teammates – also as a privacy screen so as not to disturb the paramedics. Some players cried, some prayed. The 25,000 spectators in the stadium fell silent – many had a feeling for the dramatic situation on the lawn. Eriksen’s girlfriend also hurried out onto the lawn. Paramedics were seen giving heart muscle massage. Initially, nothing was known about the exact condition of the 29-year-old.

Eriksen was driven out of the interior of the Parken Stadium on a rescue stretcher, under privacy protection and accompanied by his teammates. The spectators, coaches, players – many clapped their hands over their faces. It became very quiet in the stadium after it had been extremely atmospheric when the Danish team first played in Copenhagen. “Please stay in your seats until there is more information,” said the announcer through.

The action happened in the 43rd minute without any opposing influence. The Finnish players left the pitch after a good ten minutes. “This is a situation that is madness without words. We just hope for the best, ”said former national player Christoph Kramer in the ZFD. “I am in shock, I have no words and I actually never miss the words. These are scenes I’ve never seen before. “

The game was interrupted because of the “medical emergency”, as the European Football Union announced to UEFA, but has not yet been canceled. ZDF and Magenta TV then temporarily interrupted their transmission from Copenhagen