ElPozo Alimentación, a company integrated in Grupo Fuertes, closed fiscal year 2020 with a turnover of 1,392 million euros compared to 1,279 in 2019, according to a statement. The company increases its sales again, with a revenue growth of 8.9%, driven by its good results abroad, which increased by 20% compared to the previous year.

To improve the efficiency of its processes, the company carried out new investments worth 56.7 million euros aimed at increasing the productive efficiency of your facilities and advance its strategy based on talent, the creation of shared value, competitiveness, innovation and the brand.

The Food Well continues to improve its figures in terms of employment. The company’s average workforce reached 5,096 jobs, 4.1% more than the previous year. In addition, it generates 30,000 indirect jobs directly related to its business activity.

The ElPozo brand is currently the most consumed and is present in eight out of ten Spanish households, according to the latest ‘Brand Footprint’ ranking, the largest study of consumer brands based on actual purchases, which places it in this position for the sixth consecutive year.

ElPozo Alimentación has a commitment to excellence and is a pioneer in healthy eating both in fresh meats and in processed and cured products, healthy and made with the highest standards of food safety. Offers more than 1,700 references of innovative, balanced and nutritious foods to respond to the needs of consumers. Among the most significant launches of the past year, among others, the Legado Ibérico ham in flakes, with 25% less salt, the Fuet with truffle and the Burger American Crunchy Chicken from ElPozo King stand out.

It also makes a significant effort in research, with the aim of obtaining new standards in animal protein for the production of differentiated meat products. In this sense, the range of cured sausages reinforced with probiotics is noteworthy, whose nutritional profile is ideal to increase our vitality if they are consumed regularly.

The general director of the company, Rafael Fuertes, indicates that «this organization is proving, in its more than 65 years of history, to be a chameleonic, flexible, agile and efficient company whose main objective is to seek the satisfaction of consumers by providing them with food healthy, safe and nutritious ”. In this sense, he points out that “our organizational philosophy is based on not being satisfied with doing it well, but on working to make it excellent, for which our premise is to get out of the comfort zone.”