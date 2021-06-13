Elon musk Not only was it characterized in recent years for carrying out disruptive inventions and projects, such as Hyperloop or The Boring Company’s flamethrower, both on a planetary level and in space; but also by his eccentric -and controversial- theories about human life.

The second richest man in the world assured that the universe in which we live is a simulation during a relaxed chat with the popular comedian Joe Rogan, in his podcast cycle “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

Between whiskey and a marijuana cigarette (which is legal in California, where the cycle of interviews was recorded), the South African stated bluntly: “Probably all human beings are trapped in a pseudo-existence similar to the one posited by the movie Matrix”.

The strange theory of the multiverse

“The universe is 13.8 billion years old, any civilization that may have arisen in the entire cosmos had a lot of time to perfect its technological knowledge,” explained the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

“Therefore, it is most likely that let’s be in a simulation, because we exist, “he argued.

In the middle of the talk, Musk again drew a parallel with the film by the sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski: “I think most likely – this is just a matter of probability – there are many, many simulations. I could also call them reality, or i could call them multiverse“.

Elon Musk believes that aliens could be behind the simulations that humans live. Photo: REUTERS.

The “substrate” that these simulations run on, whatever it is, is probably pretty boring, at least compared to the simulations themselves, Elon Musk told Rogan.

“Why would you do a simulation that is boring? You would make one that is much more interesting than basic reality“, he acknowledged, citing the video games and movies that humanity makes, which are” distillations of the interesting in life. “

The billionaire businessman is far from being the only one who postulates this theory. In recent years, various physicists, cosmologists, and philosophers have found the simulation hypothesis convincing.

If ever a advanced alien civilization with a penchant for creating simulations, according to the reasoning, then theoretically it could blow up thousands – or perhaps even millions or billions – of “false” universes.

And it would be difficult for the inhabitants of these digital realms uncover the truth, because all the evidence they could gather would likely be planted by the creators.

In fact, the idea of ​​the simulation of reality is one of many possible explanations for the famous physicist paradox. Enrico Fermi, one of the precursors of the SETI system to find extraterrestrial life in space, who wondered “Where is everyone?” (“All” referring to aliens) during a chat with other laboratory colleagues in 1950.

Rogan, surprised by this theory, wanted to investigate the origin of Elon Musk’s reasoning. In this regard, the South African said that ideas bounced inside his head all the time: “It’s like an endless explosion”, and that he realized he was different from other people when he was only 5 or 6 years old.

“I thought he was crazy,” Musk said. As a child, he added, he was concerned that authority figures they might notice his “strangeness” and lock him up somewhere.

SL