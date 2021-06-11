At the beginning of the month Elon Musk said that Tesla’s new Model S Plaid would be capable of running video games with the power of a Playstation 5. This Friday he showed it: Cyberpunk 2077 runs flawlessly and is playable … while driving alone.

The updated Model S includes a new Tesla infotainment system, powered by AMD’s Ryzen processor and a discrete AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

“There has never been a car that has state-of-the-art computer technology, state-of-the-art information and entertainment where this is. literally on the level of a PlayStation 5”Said the CEO of Tesla during a demo event.

“This is the actual performance of the PlayStation 5 … yes, you can run Cyberpunk. It has a high frame rate, it will run at 60 fps with next-gen gaming“he added.

AMD revealed last week that it is pushing this new infotainment system in both the new Model S and Model X, with 10 teraflops of power.

That in itself is almost identical to the 10.28 teraflops found on Sony’s PlayStation 5Although Tesla’s total count includes both integrated and discrete GPUs, so it won’t be a full 10 teraflops just for games.

We only saw a brief demo of Cyberpunk 2077 running at high frame rates on the $ 130,000 Model S Plaid during the Tesla event, along with a closer look at the updated user interface on the infotainment system.

In separate demos after the event, some Tesla fans were able to get footage of what appears to be a Tesla-branded gaming joystick. It’s unclear whether the control, which mimics the shape of the car’s steering wheel, is real or fictitious.

It appears next to an Xbox controller in a photo posted by Reddit users (above), and the videos appear to show that the Xbox controller is used to play Cyberpunk 2077.

You might be wondering why you would need PS5-level gaming performance in your car, which Technoking is happy to answer. “If you think about the future where the car is often on autopilot or fully autonomous driving mode, then entertainment will become more and more important.“Musk said.

AP Photo

Meanwhile, Apple goes for electric vehicles

The American multinational Apple announced on Thursday the hiring of former BMW executive Ulrich Kranz, who will join the team working on the development of the company’s first electric vehicle.

Kranz, who after his time at BMW co-founded and directed the electric vehicle startup Canoo, will work in the dubbed as “Titan project” under the orders of Doug Field, from Tesla.

At BMW, Kranz was also involved in making electric cars.

In addition to this project, in recent times there has been much speculation about the possibility that the iPhone company will also launch fully into the automotive market with your own autonomous vehicle.

In early April, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave the clearest signal to date about the company’s interest in autonomous vehicles, noting that “an autonomous car is a robot” and adding: “We’ll see what Apple does ” with driverless transport.



Reuters photo

Cook indicated during his interview on the “Sway” podcast that “autonomous driving itself” is, in his opinion, “a core technology” and considered that “there are many things that can be done” in this field.

“And we’ll see what Apple does,” continued Cook, who when asked if Apple is working on the development of autonomous vehicles, explained that the company investigates many things internally and “many of them never see the light of day. “, although he also added: “I’m not saying that it won’t come out.”

Apple has never officially reported that it is working on the development of autonomous driving vehicles, although for years information about the company’s interest in the sector has periodically appeared.

SL