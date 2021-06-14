Elon musk has a particular relationship with cryptocurrencies. The same one that with his tweets caused the value of bitcoin to fall by 4% because he considered it too polluting, now he confirmed that will accept it again as a payment method to buy their electric cars.

The announcement was made through his Twitter account. And his words, as often happens, had an immediate effect on the price of the cryptocurrency: rose to more than US $ 40,578.15 this Monday, roughly a 12.5% ​​increase from the day before, according to Coinbase.

The Tesla CEO made this new revelation with the popular digital currency after replying to a Cointelegraph publication about the accusations of Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygna.

Wierzycka especially took aim at Elon Musk of manipulate Bitcoin prices aiming to sell a large chunk of his initial investment at highs, and asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the tycoon for alleged Bitcoin price manipulation.

This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold ~ 10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~ 50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

Musk, true to his style, was quick to reply arguing that Tesla sold only 10% “to confirm that Bitcoin could be easily liquidated without moving the market.”

He also assured that when there is a use of clean energy by miners, Tesla will resume transactions with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin grows with Elon Musk’s tweets

The popular digital currency started 2021 on a positive trend, hovering around € 60,000. However, the cryptocurrency was losing value after the Chinese offensive against mining and the controversial tweets of Elon Musk.

The American tycoon, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, announced last February the purchase of de $ 1.5 billion in crypto and confirmed that Tesla would accept this cryptocurrency for the purchase of its vehicles.

But in mid-May, the restless businessman backtracked: He announced in a tweet that Tesla would reject payments in bitcoins. for the environmental risk caused by mining the cryptocurrency, as it is known to the process for its generation that consumes a lot of energy.



The Chinese offensive against mining and Elon Musk’s controversial tweets blew up the price of Bitcoin. Photo: REUTERS.

However, Elon Musk regularly supports another virtual currency, the dogecoin, created as a joke and very fashionable despite the doubts in the financial world.

According to his sayings, if the mining of the coin turns into clean energy, users will soon be able to buy a Tesla electric car using Bitcoin. The transactions will be carried out in an internal and open source software, as confirmed by the CEO of the company.

