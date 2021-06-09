Elizabeth Olsen raised suspicions about her marriage to Robbie Arnett after an interview he recently conducted with an international media was broadcast. Although the famous actress did not directly confirm the news, one of her responses put it in evidence.

The Marvel star spoke with his colleague Kaley Cuoco, famous for being part of the cast of The Big Bang Theory, about his latest work in the entertainment industry.

While he was recounting that he returned home days ago, he referred to the musician with a nickname that he had never used before.

“I have been in the UK for seven months and came back two days ago. My neighbor is doing construction work in the backyard. I have also noticed that my husband has put these Little Miss Magic books as decoration “ Elizabeth Olsen said in the video that aired on Tuesday, June 8.

Fans of the artist were perplexed and commented on the fact on social networks. Various entertainment portals tried to communicate with the representatives of the couple, but they have not yet spoken.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen began their love story in 2017. That same year they made their first red carpet appearance. Although they both keep their private lives away from the cameras, some details about their relationship came to light.

The singer and the Hollywood representative got engaged two years after formalizing their romance. The ‘Wanda Maximoff’ singer had previously been engaged to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook.

