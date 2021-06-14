Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain named two reasons why she could relinquish the throne. This was announced by biographer Matthew Dennison, reports the Daily Star.

The researcher noted that the queen discussed the possibility of relinquishing royal powers with her cousin Margaret Rhodes. According to him, Elizabeth II stated in a letter to a relative that she would leave the throne only in case of a stroke or Alzheimer’s disease.

Dennison also stated that he is confident that the queen will fulfill her powers throughout her life. Other experts share his position. Royal historian Hugo Vickers stressed that Elizabeth II was in excellent health and hoped that she would remain on the British throne for as long as possible.

On June 13, it became known that Elizabeth II bestowed knighthoods on the creators of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, professor at Oxford University Sarah Gilbert, who led the process of creating a British drug for coronavirus, became a Lady Commander of the Order of the British Empire. In addition to doctors, the honorary awards from Elizabeth II were received by workers of culture and art, sports, charity.