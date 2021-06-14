Although it was known that Elite, the very successful Spanish Netflix series, was going to return with a fourth season at this time, everything indicates that its return to streaming will be through the big door. The series’ own Instagram account had shared a post where they let us know that, prior to the launch of its fourth installment, we would have a week with Short Stories (from June 14 to 17).

Elite Trailer: Short Stories

These specials will bring us closer to the history of their characters with the intention of offering us a context of them and understanding them in a closer way. In that sense, The streaming giant already has in its catalog the first of these independent stories, which is called Guzman, Caye, Rebe.

Spoiler Warning

This first part of Short Stories is divided into three sections, without separating one from the other. However, despite the fun of his scenes -although with a bit of suspense- Cayetana reveals one of the best kept secrets of her world of false reality.

“I killed my mother when I was 12 years old. I made up my mother had died to get rid of an exam. I showed them a doctored photo and everything. I got so emotional that the whole class ended up crying. (…) I got my mother to change my school (before she found out about the situation). I was super convincing with her and I saw that I was so good at it that I went on and on. It was like a super power. There was a day when I felt more like myself when I lied ”, the young woman played by Georgina Amorós is heard saying.

Let us remember that the pretentious character arrives in Las Encinas with a dream life, full of luxuries that only money in large quantities can grant. However, the third season of Elite closed with the stark truth behind those shiny designer dresses: Cayetana’s mother works as a cleaning service in the luxurious houses that her daughter claimed to own.

All the lies fell away little by little until he ended up with ‘Caye’ cleaning the floors of the school where he used to show off his ostentatious socioeconomic status.