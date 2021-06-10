It is not easy the ballot that ‘Elite’ ahead. The Netflix series faces its fourth season from June 18 and does so with new faces, since some of the protagonists of the fiction left it last year. The expectation is there. In fact, the press conference that last week served as the starting signal for this new course at the Las Encinas institute was followed by 75 media from Spain, Portugal and Latin America, according to Netflix.

Precisely, that has been the great challenge that fiction has faced: find the balance between new and old. «We needed the new characters to enter with great force, but not to engulf the old ones, and vice versa, that the old ones did not overshadow the new ones. And it cost us, but I think we have succeeded, “says Carlos Montero, co-creator of the series with Darío Madrona. «The new ones had it difficult, but from the first chapter you fell in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter who are hating us, in two days they will feel terrible because they will fall in love with the new ones »He says convinced.

The new batch of episodes begins with the arrival of a new director to Las Encinas. He is one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe and he is willing to redirect an institute that, in his opinion, is somewhat out of control – the various murders in the center must have had something to do with it. His three children, Ari (Carla Diaz), Mencía (Martina Cariddi) and Patrick (Manuel Rios); three teenagers used to always getting their way. They will be joined by Phillippe (the musician Pol Granch). The clash with the veteran students, Samuel (Itzan Escadilla), Omar (Omar ayuso), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Aron piper), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) and Rebeca (Claudia Salas), it will be inevitable and will cause a tragedy with a person in charge whose identity must be discovered.

For the new players, the vertigo is there. «It is a project that has a lot of international projection, many followers, and at first I lived it with nerves, worried about living up to the series’ trajectory. But once inside, it was a great pleasure to do it with colleagues like that, with such good vibes. The teammates and the team have received us very well, they have welcomed us with great affection and we have been very comfortable ”, admits Manu Ríos, who plays Patrick.

His character will forcefully break into the relationship between Omar and Ander. Arón, who plays Ander, tells that both he and Omar have connected with Manu at minute one. “Patrick does not arrive with the intention of breaking anything, he is capricious, but without malice,” he says. Thus, a love triangle is sensed that can give a lot to talk about. “There will be commotion,” says Manu, laughing. It is that he has an overwhelming personality and when Ander gets into his head, well he goes for it, but from that desire and desire ».

It will not be the only love triangle that is guessed. After the tragic death of Marina and the toxic relationship with Carla, Samu “leaves behind that dramatic backpack she was carrying,” says her interpreter, Itzan Escadilla. His character will focus on Ari, like Guzmán, and that will cause a new conflict to arise between them, although it seems that this time the blood will not reach the river.

Another of the relationships that will have to talk will be that of Rebeca with Mencía. “It was not difficult for me to understand Rebeca’s doubts,” says Claudia Salas, the actress who gives her life. «Both my colleague Martina and I, as well as the team in general, always consider approaching this story from the point of view of telling it not as the event that being with someone of the same sex supposes, but rather that the main conflict was I have already suffered before and I don’t want to suffer for love again. I think it was the most natural thing to do. And in the end the doubts are shared. When you come from a wound, from something that is not completely healed, and you meet someone who shakes your foundations, you have no choice but to remove those layers that you have built up out of fear and insecurities, ”he describes.

With so much intrigue, loves and heartbreaks, one wonders what is the secret for fiction to interest viewers of all ages. Montero is clear. «If you write honestly, you end up writing about your obsessions and my obsessions are those of a 49-year-old man, no matter how much I write for teenagers, and I think that’s where the balance lies ». He goes further: «I have been bored by adolescent series for a long time, but ‘Elite’ not because it is written from somewhere else. And I think it hooks young people because you do not treat them as fools and adults because they can feel identified with many of their problems.

And it remains sane for a while. Montero never tires of saying that he wants ‘Elite’ to be Netflix’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ when it comes to the number of seasons. «I say it a lot to see if it fits them well. I want to continue doing seasons while we all create them and for now I really want to tell, “he explains. The series had already confirmed a fifth season, but it is that Carla Díaz escaped during the press conference that they have shot along with the fourth.