The third season of Elite changed the course of history with the death of Polo. Thus it was made clear that Álvaro Rico would no longer be part of the cast. However, Netflix surprised fans by announcing that Ester Expósito, Danna Paola, Mina El Hammani and Jorge López would not set foot in Las Encinas either.

As the creators of the show, Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, announced, nothing will be the same for the protagonists from the fourth season and they will introduce new personalities. However, fans are still wondering why the old characters from the show will no longer be around.

New and old faces star in season four poster. Photo: Netflix

Faced with the theory that the motive behind it was a mass dismissal, Montero revealed in a recent press conference that the same actors were the ones who resigned. In addition, he told the reason behind this decision that took the followers of the Spanish production by surprise:

“We have a fantastic new casting. They had it very difficult because they arrived with very consolidated actors and it was not easy at all. And yet, from the beginning you fall in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter who are hating us because we have killed or fired other characters – that we have not fired them, they have left – two days later they are going to feel terrible because they are going to fall in love a lot with the new”.

What will we see in Elite 4?

The plot of the new installment tells what happened to the students who failed to graduate: Samuel, Guzmán, Rebeca and Ander. On the other hand, Omar resumes his studies and Cayetana helps her mother with cleaning.