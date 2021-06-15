The sequel to Piranha Bytes’ cult RPG will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

What a surprise! In the middle of E3 2021, but outside of all the conferences, Piranha Bytes has just announced the new ELEX 2, the sequel to its cult Action RPG published in 2017, which will have versions on the new generation of consoles. It will be available “soon” on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A new adventure from fantasy and science fiction, in a post-apocalyptic world, which is presented with this heavy metal beat ad trailer.

As we say before, the ELEX 2 release date remains shrouded in mystery, although the study of the creators of Gothic promises that the game will be “available soon“, which would point to this same year. Piranha Bytes describes this sequel as a return” to the post-apocalyptic fantasy and science fiction world of Magalan, where you can explore huge environments with unparalleled freedom thanks to your rocket backpack and, thus, advance in this epic adventure as you prefer “.

Set years after the end of the first ELEX, in this new adventure we will face the Skyanides, an invading force that threatens the entire planet, and that will require gather the efforts of all factions of Magalan to face them. As in the original, we will return to control Jax in this adventure, who will not only have to deal with the fate of the world: also must find his lost son, Dex. Thus, its creators promise an RPG adventure with great settings to explore, and with greater freedom than ever thanks to the rocket backpack.

They also talk about “an improved control system“in combat, and of a story in which your actions have consequences,” which will immerse you in a world of moral decisions“Oh, and the soundtrack promises to be the most powerful. The song you hear in the ELEX 2 trailer is an original game theme, entitled “ELEX”, composed by Jonathan Davis. With E3 2021 nearing completion, we remind you that you have available on our website a summary with all the announcements from Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix and PC Gaming Show. Likewise, this afternoon you can follow with us the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021.

