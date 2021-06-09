The coaching staff of the Spanish National Team has decided that the eleven internationals initially called up for Tuesday’s match against Lithuania – essentially U21 players, the match ended with a victory for Spain (4-0) – remain under discipline. of the absolute selection, in a bubble parallel to this one. The first training session under Luis Enrique was this Wednesday morning.

This group of internationals – made up of Álvaro Fernández, Óscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Pozo, Brahim, Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado – will join their teammates Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler , Brais Méndez, Raúl Albiol and Kepa Arrizabalaga. They are the players chosen to complete the training sessions of the first team in the next few days. They will be inside a parallel bubble, created in anticipation of the possible consequences that the positives of Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente could bring.

The 17 players will remain outside the bubble of the Ciudad del Fútbol and will go daily to Las Rozas to train with their teammates and after having passed the relevant daily tests before their arrival and during their stay.

