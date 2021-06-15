Some time ago, Elettra Lamborghini presented on social networks his sisters, the twins Flaminia and Lucrezia. In the past, the eccentric singer has shared Instagram Stories that portray her together with her sisters with whom she has made a nice ballet of her single, Hola Kitty. Born in 1999, Flaminia and Lucrezia are the youngest sisters of the rich heiress.

Elettra Lamborghini shared with her followers some images that portray her together with hers sisters, Flaminia and Geneva. According to the shared images, it seems that the three sisters are very close.

Born in 1999, the twins Flaminia and Lucrezia they are the younger sisters of Elettra Lamborghini. The eccentric singer, however, also has another sister, Ginevra and a brother, Feruccio.

The three sisters are very close and some time ago they appeared together on social networks struggling with a fun ballet made to the notes of Hola Kitty, the single from Elettra Lamborghini.

Elettra Lamborghini: vacation in Mykonos with Ludovica Pagani

After the experience as a pundit ofIsland of the Famous, Elettra Lamborghini has decided to pause his work commitments to indulge in a little healthy Relax. The eccentric singer, therefore, has well thought of landing in Mykonos together with the influencer Ludovica Pagani.

The two never miss an opportunity to immortalize their magical moments in beauty greek island. In particular, in the eyes of her followers, the room where the rich heiress is staying has not gone unnoticed. It seems that the room, in addition to enjoying all possible comforts, also has one view breathtaking.

As can be seen from sharing his Instagram Stories, the panorama overlooking the room of the former columnist of theIsland of the Famous it is truly breathtaking. In fact, we note the swimming pool which, in turn, overlooks the sea of ​​Greece. Without a shadow of a doubt an unforgettable view that will help make this holiday so.