The Transport Committee of St. Petersburg and large kicksharing companies have agreed to ban electric scooters in the historic center of the city. It is reported by RIA News…

The agreement recommends a complete ban on electric scooters on Nevsky Prospect, Admiralteisky Prospect, Palace Square, Senatskaya Square, Bolshaya Konyushennaya Street, Malaya and Bolshaya Morskaya Streets, Angliyskaya and Dvortsovaya Embankments. In addition, the authorities plan to limit the speed to 10 kilometers per hour on streets with a heavy flow of tourists.

On June 9, electric scooters disappeared from the streets of St. Petersburg – applications showed that there was no available transport.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, investigative measures were carried out in the offices of the companies Whoosh, Molnia, Bolt, as well as a number of others. This was due to the fact that a man on an electric scooter hit a four-year-old boy and left.