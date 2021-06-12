The revaluation of the processes of pastoral production, to produce kilos of meat in a sustainable way, considers the role of electric fences, becoming an essential tool to make better use of forage resources in a planned and controlled manner.

This technology is based on the generation of an open circuit, consisting of a “boyero” elecrifier, connected to an external 12 or 220 V power supply, an output connection to the wiring to be electrified “live” and a connection of land entrance, composed of three galvanized pipes, at least ¾ inches and 2 meters long, connected to each other and to the cowherd.

In this way, when an animal makes contact with the energized (live) wire, the current passes through its body and enters the ground through its four legs, going through the ground to the ground entrance of the electrifier, thus closing The circuit; achieving that the “kick” (electric shock), is a containment barrier.

Accompanying the process of intensification of the livestock sector, Plyrap, a company from Vena, dedicated to the manufacture of inputs for the field, joins the challenge of contributing to the adoption of precision livestock.

In this sense, with the celebration of a Technical Collaboration Agreement with INTA (National Institute of Agricultural Technology) accesses the Manual “Technical guidelines for the correct installation and use of electrical wiring”, generated by Med. Vet. Luis Rhades, from the Anguil Experimental Station, La Pampa, offers training sessions to address an efficient installation of an electrical grazing system.

The adoption of a smart farming it consists, among other things, in choosing all those inputs that allow building an efficient system to take advantage of forage resources.

But do not forget that cheap is expensive. Savings should not be exaggerated. The household supplies used to insulate the electrified wire, such as rubber bands, hoses and bones, among others, are very cheap, but they bring problems. They inevitably lead to an inefficient and expensive electrification system. The assembly of an installation takes relatively little time, but if unsuitable materials are used, the time required for subsequent maintenance is greater than that of the assembly.

Plyrap emphasizes that the most expensive input will always be time. Investing what is necessary in the acquisition of good quality materials, a facility with low maintenance cost, maximum efficiency and greater durability will be achieved, thus stabilizing or increasing meat production per unit area.