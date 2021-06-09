The United States is asking the international community to treat President Daniel Ortega as a dictator.

Nicaraguan authorities caught a third opposition under a potential presidential candidate on Tuesday within two weeks. Following the most recent arrest, the United States asked the international community to treat the country’s president Daniel Ortegaa as a dictator.

High-ranking diplomat from Latin America Julia Chungin by Felix Maradiagan “Arbitrary arrest” makes it clear that Ortega is a dictator.

Prosecutors have investigated 44-year-old Maradiaga on charges of terrorism, among other things. He has also been alleged to have supported international sanctions against the regime.

Police say he is accused, for example, of “receiving funding from outside powers to carry out terrorist and subversive acts”.

Last week, two other opposition politicians who had planned to run against Ortega were arrested. Elections are scheduled for the country later this year.

Cristiana Chamorro has been placed under house arrest for money laundering allegations. Arturo Cruz is in pre-trial detention, with prosecutors investigating allegations of, inter alia, involvement in a conspiracy to undermine national integrity.

Chamorron has previously been reported to have been a favorite of opinion polls to challenge Ortega.

Maradiagaa the threatening charges are possibly the toughest of the trio.

The charges relate to a law passed in December that is said to protect the country’s “sovereignty” against hostile foreign influences. The majority of the legislature consists of Ortega’s allies.

Critics of the law say it seeks to prevent opposition politicians from running for office. A law backed by leftist Ortega prevents candidates from, for example, asking for or celebrating sanctions against the state of Nicaragua.

Ortega, 75, is a former guerrilla fighter who ruled the country from 1979-1990. He managed to seize the handle of power again in 2007, after which he has won two more consecutive elections.

Opposition and NGOs have accused Ortega of ruling the country arbitrarily. He has also been accused of brutally suppressing protests against his regime.

Demonstrations have been held since 2018. According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), more than 300 people have been killed and thousands displaced in connection with the protests.

Both the EU and the US have imposed sanctions on Ortega and his regime.