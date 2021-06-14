The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa this Sunday urged his compatriots to wait for the National Elections Jury (JNE) elucidates the discrepancies that arise in his country after the ballot on June 6 and remarked that “the word fraud is very dangerous” in this context.

“I think it is the body that should intervene in this case … it is the highest authority to determine whether there was fraud or not“Vargas Llosa remarked, noting that therefore that word should not yet be used to refer to what is happening in Peru.

The Nobel Prize in Literature ratified in an interview granted from Madrid to Channel N of television his support for the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, although he indicated that the information he has about the political tension facing his country “is very partial, insufficient, to have a clear idea of ​​what is happening in Lima.”

Vargas Llosa reiterated his support for Keiko Fujimori in Peru. Photo: AP

Peru faces a great division after the second electoral round on June 6, which faced Fujimori with the leftist Pedro Castillo, who leads the count by just over 49,400 votes when 99.935% of the vote has already been reviewed.

Information exchange with Fujimori

Vargas Llosa pointed out that Fujimori has assured him that there are “many indications that the (voting) minutes have been altered, and has been a victim of these alterations and that is why the National Elections Jury asks to pronounce itself “.

Despite reiterating that the JNE must be allowed to resolve the challenges that Fujimori has made to hundreds of voting records, the writer also considered “something incomprehensible” that the body has extended the deadline to receive these requests and started back a few hours later.

“I can’t quite understand with what criteria after a few hours he cancels what he had determined in the morning and then does not give an explanation about it“, he pointed.

The JNE reported that it “reconsidered” its decision, which it never made official, after analyzing a previous resolution of the Constitutional Court that established that the electoral rules are “peremptory and perclusive”, that is, mandatory and strictly subject to the deadlines in force in the time of application.



Mario Vargas Llosa affirmed that a government of Pedro Castillo would be “a catastrophe” for Peru. Photo: AFP

A word “very dangerous”

The writer reiterated that the JNE “is the institution that Peruvians should trust, because it is the institution that has the power to decide in this regard.”

“I believe that the JNE is in a position to pronounce on the matter in a persuasive and clear manner,” he remarked.

He added that the electoral body “must or should not justify the word fraud” alleged by Fujimori and his followers, although he considered that this “is a very dangerous word.”

“Perhaps it would be prudent, while the jury does not rule on the matter, not to raise the word fraud,” he said.

An intervention by the president

Vargas Llosa also faced the controversy caused by a phone call he received from the president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti and denied that he had had any “undue” intervention by calling you to discuss the situation in your country.



Keiko Fujimori’s supporters are protesting in Peru over what they interpret were election irregularities. Photo: AFP

“The president did not try to influence me at all so that I would ask Mrs. Fujimori to accept the electoral result,” he said categorically in response to versions released by Fujimorism itself about the president’s actions.

He explained that Sagasti “was very concerned about the climate of exacerbation that he was noticing in the streets of Peru” and “proposed interventions with the two candidates to calm the existing climate a bit.”

The president also affirmed the same.

The writer revealed that he replied that he could not intervene because he is “clearly in favor of Mrs. Fujimori”, a position that the president “accepted”.

Prevent Castillo from winning

Vargas Llosa also emphasized that in his country “many people” who are Fujimori and even anti-Fujimori “always”, as in his case, support Fujimori because they do not want “that the catastrophe that would be a government of the Mr. Castillo“.

He considered that the leftist candidate and the founder of the Peru Libre party, Vladimir Cerrón, “propose crazy and absurd things” about the management of the country and its economy.

“If this candidate becomes president, the catastrophe that all Peruvians will endure will be immeasurable and it will have a lot to do with what Venezuela lives“, he emphasized.

The writer considered, however, that “there is still a chance that Mrs. Fujimori will win” and reiterated that “of course, in a spirit of concord, of acceptance of legality, we must let the JNE work so that it gives its full opinion. necessary calm “.

Despite the tension, Vargas Llosa assured that once the organization proclaims the winner “undoubtedly” it will “recognize the result.”

Source: EFE