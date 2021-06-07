The elections in Misiones They were the first important electoral test of the year, and they left results to analyze. No big surprises, despite the exceptional nature of the pandemic, but with interesting fine data.

In the provincial Legislature the The Renewal of Concord Front maintains its hegemony, with almost two-thirds of the seats. The local ruling party (which has nothing to do with Sergio Massa’s Renovation Front) thus ratified its power in the province. It increased its flow of votes compared to the previous midterm elections.

It was Juntos por el Cambio that suffered the largest flight of votes compared to 2017 (above six points), when the government of Mauricio Macri was going through its (brief) best moment. Kirchnerism, meanwhile, cannot get out of third place.

Police officers and health agents in a voting center, this Sunday in Misiones.

In the opposition coalition they were satisfied despite the setback. It is that they expected a smaller harvest at the polls. Those numbers are explained by the good performance in Posadas, where they were just 3 percent below the ruling party, and in Oberá, where they prevailed by a very slim margin.

Whether compare the results with the 2019 provincial elections, the Renovation Front was far from the 72.86% it obtained when Oscar Herrera Ahuad he was consecrated governor; while Together for Change increased its electoral flow by 10%. The Kirchner sector also grew, but to a lesser extent, from 8.06% of the votes to 14.35%.

In the Popular, Agrarian and Social Encounter Front for Victory They couldn’t hide their disappointment even though they kept the benches up for grabs. It is that there was no growth in electoral terms despite the full support of La Cámpora and the entire political arc that stands behind the harshest Kirchnerism.

In the ranks of the national deputy Héctor “Cacho” Bárbaro, some laments for the electoral agreement that they closed with the followers of Máximo Kirchner. It is that they resigned the first place in the list of candidates for provincial deputies in the hope of displacing Juntos por el Cambio as the main opposition force in Misiones and ended up reaping fewer votes than in 2017, when they went to the polls as a provincial party.

Latest official data

This morning, 98.99% of the tables scrutinized, the Frente Renovador de la Concordia obtained 235,546 votes (46.56%), followed by Juntos por el Cambio with 140,238 votes (27.72%), and the Frente Encuentro Popular, Agrario y Social para la Victoria, with 72,608 adhesions ( 14.35%). The blank vote was the fourth option of the missionary electors, since it reached 5.22% of the votes.

The surprise of the day was the good performance of the left, hand in hand with the Workers’ Party, which added 18,568 votes, 3.67% of the total.

Although the result of the final scrutiny remains to be known, the Renewing Front would manage to add one more bench than it put into play. The ruling party would be left with 11 seats, followed by Together for Change with 6 and Kirchnerism together with the Agrarian Party would retain their three places.

At the stroke of midnight, the head of the provincial Legislature and leader of the renewal, Carlos Rovira. He argued that “many times in the political game of national parties, we always end up obeying and fulfilling the agendas of Buenos Aires to the detriment of solving our real problems.” It seemed a shot for elevation to the national government, which unsuccessfully pressured the Renovador Front to postpone the provincial elections.



A health agent disinfects a voter this Sunday in Misiones.

For Rovira, in Misiones “all kinds of obstacles have been left behind. A country that in many aspects is restricted, not only in the electoral act, but fundamentally in the exercise of freedoms such as working or educating. The province of Misiones, with great effort, is showing, with great respect and with a sound scientific and also logical attitude, that we can show ourselves to the rest of the country as what we are ”.

And he stressed that the province “fully exercises all the most important activities, almost with absolute normality, because we have taken forecasts, we have done different things than in the rest of the country. The rest of the country not only looks at us, they come to learn from the missionaries ”, he said with exultation.

Herrera Ahuad, who was the head of the electoral campaign, maintained that “once again it is demonstrated that missionaryism is a very important way of living for our people, to feel about our people and to show us how it should be, discussing the necessary issues for our province within the framework of freedom and democracy ”.

