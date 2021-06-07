D.he polls had predicted it very differently. The CDU in Saxony-Anhalt was trusted by the opinion polls 27 percent (Insa), 28 (Infratest) and 29 (Research Group Elections). Your lead over the AfD was recently one, four and a maximum of seven percent. In fact, there were more than sixteen. The SPD miscalculated by a fifth, the Greens by two thirds. In the television coverage it was mentioned that the “head to head” race did not take place. It would have been better to speak of a demoscopic disaster. The fact that the question of how this could come about was not answered by the mass media’s love of surveys. You save what you live on.

Yet the kindest explanation for the mispredicted drama would be to attribute the polling errors themselves to having an effect on the election results. This would then follow the pattern of mistakenly high incidence expectations that scare people and push the numbers down. You could call it self-destructive prophecy.

Mobilization or voter migration?

The threat of an AfD on the heels of the CDU would have, so understood, otherwise carefree voters to the cross at the Union. Either through their mobilization from the area of ​​non-voters – around 37,000 net are said to have flowed to the CDU in this way – or through voter hikes: the Left alone is said to have cast a total of 14,000 votes to the CDU compared to 2016, the SPD and the AfD in the same Magnitude.

The opinion polls will admittedly not be happy to admit such an effect of their predictions. Because this would not only include the insight that there are no real polls because any wrong polls could apologize with their feedback. It would also mean that surveys, or at least their publication, should be viewed politically and not neutrally. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why there will be no discussion on the open stage.

The silent majority

In this context, it is interesting that the majority, silent in the polls, apparently did not say that they wanted to vote for the CDU this time. For former voters of the left, the underlying embarrassment can still be understood. However, the fact that up to four percent of voters in Saxony-Anhalt now vote in a poll for the AfD without voting for them is remarkable.

What should be noted is what may seem trivial to some: There are swing voters, even with the AfD. Unlike in the United States, for example, the electoral movement is not frozen. The CDU has won back fourteen direct mandates from the AfD and one from the left. Even in the last remaining constituency of the AfD, the winner was only one percent ahead of his CDU competitor. The AfD candidates were not just convincing locally. The political preferences have not yet congealed into fixed identities that do not allow any other decision, because this would put whole concepts of life into question. Not only the East German voters, but especially they, are not very stipulated over legislative periods.

Rotary voter puzzle

The sociological considerations that exist about swing voters have always been divided. To some, they appeared to be only moderately interested in politics, without specific attitudes and easily influenced. Conversely, for other researchers it was the case that swing voters keep thinking anew and are not inclined to exaggerate the differences between the parties. The regular voters, on the other hand, have high tolerances when it comes to political decisions. You do not overestimate the message content of a change of party.

Whoever is right here in terms of voting psychology is possibly less important than the effects that it has when parties have to reckon with alternate voters. For, ideally speaking, each party faces two options: competing with other parties for voters who have not yet made a decision, or maintaining their own clientele by playing the same melodies over and over again. In the extreme case of the latter option, the dream of populism exemplified by the United States, fan blocks ultimately face each other. This is polarization and not, as the Left, among others, analyzed the result of Saxony-Anhalt, that everything focused on the duel between the CDU and AfD. Because then left and right may be polarized, but their voters are not.