D.he quake did not materialize. The AfD wanted to trigger it in the election in Saxony-Anhalt by becoming the strongest party in a federal state for the first time. Then it could have made a direct claim to the formation of a government, even if it had not come about because neither party would have been ready to form an alliance with it. At the end of the election evening there were 20.8 percent, a decrease of 3.5 percentage points compared to the previous state election and a gap to the CDU of 16.3 points. That was anything but the expected neck-and-neck race.

In addition, the AfD has lost 14 of 15 direct mandates to the CDU, in the Zeitz constituency alone it was able to defend one mandate. The AfD is also no longer the strongest party after second votes in any constituency, which it was able to do four years ago in eight of 43 constituencies, so the hoped-for triumph did not materialize. Co-party leader Jörg Meuthen, the leader of a more moderate line in the AfD, which has only a few supporters in Saxony-Anhalt, led the result to the statement that the party had remained below its possibilities. “A stronger back in the middle, a less blatant protest course would have been more promising,” said Meuthen on Monday on Deutschlandfunk.

In fact, the AfD has lost some of the voters, around 15,000, to the CDU. But their election results also show that the party has remained strong and comparatively stable. The surprising 24.3 percent four years ago was finally achieved at the height of the refugee crisis. Now that migration only plays a subordinate role in the political debate, the party still manages a result of more than 20 percent – and that in a state association that belongs to the right-wing extremist part of the party and is observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected case. The “East” party chairman Tino Chrupalla, who comes from Saxony, spoke of a “fantastic result” on Monday.

Like the DVU once did

The allegedly bourgeois election program of the AfD included that refugee children should not attend German schools, but should only be taught in local “special classes” in order to keep German children “free from the various burdens that arise when teaching together with children would result from completely foreign cultures ”. There should be a welcome fee of 2000 euros for newborns, but only if at least one parent is German. In cultural policy, only those art should receive state money “which is fundamentally positive to its own German culture”.

But such statements did not deter AfD voters. Most of them voted for the AfD not out of vague protest, but precisely because of its program. AfD voters are “not late victims of a dictatorship socialization,” as the Federal Government’s Eastern Commissioner, Marco Wanderwitz, suggests, writes election researcher Horst Kahrs from the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation. “They choose this party because they agree with their concerns.” This also means that the AfD has become a regional East German people’s party.