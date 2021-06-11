The long-awaited RPG from FromSoftware appeared at the Summer Game Fest, but it was made to be expected.

We have a new trailer for Elden Ring. With gameplay. And release date too. Surely you already know all that, basically because there is no talk of anything else in the internet corner that pertains to video games, but to get to this moment, first we have had to go through many broken ilusions. Some of these are our fault for assuming that the game would be shown at this or that fair without official notice of it, and others, because of trolls.

Over the last two years, we’ve seen all kinds of jokes about it: from Persona 5’s Joker dancing with “Elden Ring isn’t real” in the background to an SFM cinematic with the undead from Dark Souls crying out to Hidetaka Miyazaki. But this week it appeared on Youtube a joke We will never forget: a video of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, perfectly laid out as if it were a leaked official trailer.

Everything from the title of the video to the first part of its description, going through the simple fact that it was published during the Summer Game Fest broadcast while clues arrived that a hidden video of Elden Ring had been uploaded to an official channel. The gameplay itself, devoid of an interface, it was quite convincing also for those who are not familiar with the Eivor adventure and its most fanciful segments.

The only flaw in the joke is the message from “Elden Ring is a lie” that appears at the end, because as we already know, it is very real and will be available in stores on January 21. It will be playable on PC, 8th and 9th generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles. We already know news about his world and his gameplay, too.

