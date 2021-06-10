Elden ring It was the great surprise of this Summer Game Fest 2021. East Dark souls open world created by the great geniuses of the industry: Hidetaka Miyazaki Y George RR Martin takes us to a dark and medieval world to face great titans. And, finally, it already has a departure date: January 21, 2022.

Until now, we had not heard from Elden ring from FromSoftware, there were even speculations on whether or not it was still in production. This video game had been in development for four years and was announced in the E3 2019 in collaboration with Gorge RR Martin, creator of the saga game of Thrones.

When will Elden Ring come out?

Elden ring It will arrive this January 21, 2022 and with this new trailer we could see what we can expect from this game of FromSoftware. In the first scenes, we see a devastated and immense open world with an aesthetic similar to that of Bloodborne or Dark Souls. The difference is the magnitude of the scenarios, large meadows and valleys that we will have to travel on horseback.

On Elden ring We saw two types of combat: Melee and Mount. The first is similar to that seen in Sekiro or Dark Souls, large and heavy weapons with which we will have to fight, in addition to nimbly dodging. Meanwhile, in the second type of combat, we will have to maneuver on our horse to attack.

If you like video games like Elden Ring, anime and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



