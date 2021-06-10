Elden Ring will launch on 21st January 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Both PlayStation and Xbox will offer free upgrades between console generations.

The hugely-anticipated collaboration between Souls developer FromSoftware, creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin was shown properly for the first time at the end of tonight’s Summer Games Fest event, closing the show.

The game’s website has revealed further information, including the fact you’ll be able to “traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players”.

“The Tarnished will soon return, guided by grace once lost,” says a mysterious voice in the trailer. “The Golden Order is broken to its core.”

We see shots of exploration on horseback across a huge, dark fantasy landscape, inhabited by all sorts of creepy creatures. There’s mounted combat, magic swords and of course bonfires.

Interior locations are also shown – there’s a quick shot or two of a gothic-looking castle, mixed in with bizarre enemies. Oh, and dragons.

“The Golden Order has been broken,” repeats a blurb on the Elden Ring website. “Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

“In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered.

“Marika’s offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will.

“And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord. “

Elden Ring will let you experiment with a “wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world”, the website concludes, and choose between charging into battle, using stealth, or calling upon allies for aid.

As for more specific gameplay details, we’ll have to wait for those. But it’s worth remembering Bandai Namco has its own E3 show next week, at 10.25pm ​​UK time on Tuesday 15th.

So, what do you think – worth the wait?