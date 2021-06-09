Bandai Namco will hop onto E3 2021’s virtual stage next Tuesday 15th June at 10.25pm ​​UK time, as part of the online event’s livestream.

All eyes will be on the publisher for word of Elden Ring, the much-hyped collaboration between Souls developer FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin.

Reports swirled earlier this year of a proper look at Elden Ring being imminent – though for whatever reason, this never ended up coming to pass.

Elsewhere on E3 2021’s now-finalized schedule, Borderlands developer Gearbox has a slot on Saturday at 10pm UK time. We’re expecting to see Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands there, the title of which leaked last week.

Borderlands publisher Take-Two also has a separate slot, now dated for 6.15pm UK time on Monday. Last week’s leak also detailed several Take-Two projects, including a Marvel-themed XCOM-style turn-based strategy game. Perhaps we’ll see that too.

With today’s final announcements in place, that’s the full E3 2021 show list sorted. As expected, PlayStation, Activision and EA will not be making appearances. Also, remember Geoff Keighley’s rival event Summer Games Fest – that kicks things off this Thursday, at 7pm UK time.

For more dates and international times, Eurogamer has a full E3 2021 schedule guide. Anything you’re looking forward to?