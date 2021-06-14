Elden Ring was finally shown in official form, but others details interesting have arrived only in these minutes through an exclusive interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki by IGN, with the director who spoke in particular of the scale of the game, destined to be the bigger never done by From Software, and the construction of the setting in style open world.

The epic cut and the vast panoramas shown in the course of the new Elden Ring gameplay trailer served precisely to make people understand the vastness of the map explorable, innovative element of this game. Everything is based on the creation of the Lands Between, or the new setting invented by George RR Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire.

Elden Ring, the vast panoramas seen in the trailer show the breadth of the open world map

It is a setting that blends the detached areas seen in Demon’s Souls and the large interconnected map of Dark Souls and Bloodborne. The Lands Between they are structured in 6 areas of considerable size, each of which is dominated by a semi-god character, who rules the area. Apparently there is no order to follow, so it is possible to travel freely around the map and decide which quest to face in a non-linear way.

“We wanted to make sense of free progression and exploration through the Lands Between, so there are different ways of dealing with them, “explained Miyazaki.” You won’t be able to go everywhere from the start, but there are different ways in which you can approach the different areas and there is a lot of freedom regarding the order in which to carry out the various areas “.

Each of these six areas contains its own dungeon main, which connects smoothly and seamlessly to the Lands Between. There is also a hub, similar to Dark Souls’ Firelink Shrine, from which various areas can be accessed directly and which is unlocked at a later time.

In addition to the main dungeons present in the six areas, there are also several catacombs, castles and fortresses to explore, scattered around the map. Compared to the previous games of From Software, Elden Ring therefore seems to go clearly in the direction of a free roaming with an open world, partly recalling The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

All this implies an unprecedented freedom for From Software games, with Elden Ring losing the labyrinthine style and appearing to become much larger, rewarding more free exploration and discovery of new areas of the map. To consider that the duration of the game, according to Miyazaki, stands at 30 hours of gameplay without, however, delving into secondary things too much, so even as a simple amount of content it seems to be a particularly substantial title.

In any case, the need for orient yourself it will always be present, considering that there is a map of the world but inside the dungeons there are no real maps and you have to rely on reference points and more. This also includes the typical aid system of asynchronous multiplayer, with messages and clues that can be left by other players.