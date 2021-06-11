From Software’s game was the bombshell of the Summer Game Fest gala, with a new trailer and release date.

It was the bombshell with which the conference of the Summer Game Fest and the return two years after one of the most anticipated games. Elden Ring has set the bar high after reappearing with a new trailer and release date. Beyond analyzing the video of the new from the creator of Dark Souls and the person in charge of Game of Thrones, new official details of the RPG are already known that will want to excite the community of fans of the adventures of From Software.

After the publication of his new trailer, from Bandai namco they have opened the official website of the game, where we can see the first details of the Elden Ring synopsis:

We will be able to travel the world on horseback and the scenarios will be interconnected with each other “Get up, Without light, and may grace guide you to embrace the power of the Elden Circle and rise as lord of the Circle in the Midlands. In the Midlands ruled by Queen Marika, the Eternal, the Elden Circle, origin of the Golden Tree, has been destroyed. Marika’s descendants, all demigods, claimed the fragments of the Elden Circle known as Great Runes. It was then that the insane corruption of his renewed force sparked a war: the Devastation. “

The description of the plot concludes with a “You who you have died but you liveWith your grace time has lost, walk the path to the Midlands beyond the misty sea to prostrate before the Elden Circle. “

NPCs can help us … or attack usSome details of the game itself have also emerged thanks to an article from the portal IGN, confirming that we can customize our own character, so there will not be a defined protagonist as it happened in Sekiro, the last game from From Software. They promise it will be the largest game ever created by Hidetaka Miyazaki’s studio, with a seamlessly connected open world, in which we will live day / night cycle and dynamic climatology. In addition, there will be the presence of NPCs with whom we can interact to fulfill our mission, with the exception that they can help us … or harm us.

As we can also see in the trailer and confirmed in the official description, we can tour the huge world of Elden Ring both on foot and on horseback; and it seems that the animal will have a versatile use, being able to even fly over to climb mountains. The web also gives us some clue of the oppressive scenarios that we will visit, passing through “the green plains, in the oppressive swamps, in the winding mountains, in some castles that do not bode well and in other majestic places”.

Apparently, their cooperative mode will be for up to 4 playersAnother detail that is asserted is the possibility of playing alone or online with other friends. As we see in various media, it seems that from the official Japanese website they point out that Elden Ring’s cooperative mode will support “up to 4 players”. It will be interesting to know how the multiplayer virtues of the adventure work, since they have always been a very characteristic element of Miyazaki’s work. In addition, they also give clues about the combat, stating that we can use the direct action or stealth to finish off the enemies, as happened in Sekiro.

Finally, and as it has already been confirmed that the launch will be intergenerational, they detail that it will be possible to Free upgrade PS4 or Xbox One version to next-gen systems. On PS5 via a required update patch and on Xbox via the Smart Delivery service.

As you will already have noted in the calendar, the Elden Ring release date It is next January 21, 2022, so you can already mark it in red. And if you want to know even more details and curiosities, in the trailer that we leave you above we react to the announcement and analyze all its news.

